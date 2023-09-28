Best Pot-Friendly Hotel

When wrestling legend Ric Flair came to Phoenix in 2022 to pitch his eponymous cannabis brand, he and his entourage set up shop at The Clarendon. The boutique hotel was little more than a year removed from rebranding into the first cannabis-friendly hotel in Arizona, complete with a weed wing of 16 rooms where pot consumption is encouraged. Flair's appearance scored yet another win for the hotel, which also offers a consumption lounge, regularly hosts weed events and boasts of a rooftop bar with beautiful views. Reinvention has kept The Clarendon competitive in a world of corporate behemoths, and this latest incarnation of the 50-year-old hotel demonstrates again why it's such a jewel tucked into Central Phoenix.