Best News for Drinkers

One of the things we actually like about Las Vegas is the ability to carry our adult beverage with us wherever we go. That's never been a thing in Phoenix — until now. Under a law that took effect in January, Tempe Marketplace and Desert Ridge Marketplace now have a program called Sip & Stroll. Here's how it works: People of legal drinking age can order a drink from a participating bar. Drinkers get a wristband and their drink of choice, at which point they can take the drink out of the bar and walk around designated areas of the shopping center. You can't take your drink into any stores, and heaven help you if you're caught giving any alcohol to someone who's underage. But responsible adults willing to follow the rules can now have a glass of wine while watching an outdoor concert or sip a beer during a game of cornhole. It's pretty darn cool.