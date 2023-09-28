Best Book Sale

Here's a factoid joystick junkies can file away in their brains alongside the Konami code: Fallout Games' impressive selection is so vast and laden with rarities that it's a key plot point in a movie. True story. In 2020's "Max Reload and the Nether Blasters," the titular character comes across an ultra-rare (and ultimately cursed) ColecoVision cartridge at Fallout that unleashes an ancient malevolent force upon the world. Sounds farfetched? Some of the more fantastical elements, sure, but it's based on the fact that you'll find anything and everything at all four Fallout Games in the Valley. Inside each location, a multitude of titles, systems and gear spanning multiple generations of video gaming are arranged from floor to ceiling. There are old-school machines like the Vectrex and Odyssey 2 consoles perched above rows and rows of games from modern-day consoles. They also stock collectibles (need a Mega Man helmet?), vintage Nintendo Power issues, plastic pixel art and any sort of connection cable you might've misplaced. Unlike the fictionalized version of Fallout Games seen on the silver screen, none of it will summon any evil entities.