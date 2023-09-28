Best Typewriter Shop

Nostalgia, anyone? That "this feels like the past" vibe will wash over you as soon as you walk into Mesa Typewriter Exchange. Owner Bill Wahl's father opened the shop in 1949, and since that time, the space has housed innumerable vintage typewriters, from early-20th-century models to chic midcentury examples. People who want to step away from their laptops and spend some time in front of an old-school typewriter will likely find something that will fit their writing needs. With so many choices, customers are sure to find what they need, whether it's a functional machine or just a twee home accessory. Mesa Typewriter Exchange also rents typewriters as well as repairs what you've already got at your home or office.