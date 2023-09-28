Best Homecoming

Brittney Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo International Airport outside of Moscow in February 2022 after officials reported finding cannabis-filled vape cartridges in her luggage. In total, Griner was found to be in possession of 0.7 grams of cannabis oil — an offense typically punishable by up to three years in prison. But Griner's detainment came just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the country's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, so she quickly became a political pawn. Griner was facing a 10-year sentence. The U.S. State Department declared that Griner was a wrongful detainee in May 2022 and began pushing for her immediate release from custody. The U.S.'s calls for action were ignored by Russian officials and in November, Griner was transferred to a penal colony 200 miles southeast of Moscow. Luckily, Griner's stay in the penal colony was short-lived, and she was freed in the U.S.-Russia prisoner exchange in December. In February 2023, the WNBA star signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury to complete her improbable journey back home.