Best Men's Clothing

Psychedelic rompers and ultraviolet bell-bottoms, prairie dresses and flowy plaid jumpsuits — a trip to Luxie Vintage, a small vintage shop located on the Scottsdale/Tempe border, will convince you that you need them all, immediately, even if you know secretly you might not ever get the guts to wear them out. There are plenty of vintage shops around metro Phoenix, but Luxie Vintage's selection stands out. Its pieces are all true vintage, some carefully restored by the shop, and with an ever-rotating array of fabrics and colors and old Levis, its offerings are always something more than frumpy costume pieces. While certainly not a spot for true penny-pinchers, Luxie Vintage's prices are good, at least in the vintage clothing world. Plus, the shop occasionally hosts fill-a-bag events and markdowns that prompt gaggles of uber-chic youths to line up outside its storefront. If you, too, want a glorious retro outfit, look no further.