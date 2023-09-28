Best Local Clothing Company

The love of the desert shines through in everything Keep Nature Wild, a Phoenix-based clothing label, sells and does. "I'd Hike That" shirts, caps embroidered with desert plants and "Keep Arizona Wild" stickers are all well-made and stylish. But the folks at Keep Nature Wild do more than just sell cool nature-themed stuff. They've made a commitment to pick up a pound of trash for every product sold, an undertaking that has removed more than 1 million pounds of garbage from the environment so far. If you want to get in on the good work, you can join them for one of their cleanup events, or you can purchase a Keep Nature Wild cleanup kit; they include gloves and trash bags so that you can make a difference on your next hike.