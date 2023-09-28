Best Comic Book Store

Think comic books are strictly for nerds and neckbeards? Check those misconceptions at the door of Ash Avenue Comics & Books, bub, as the popular Tempe shop's diverse patronage illustrates otherwise. Owner Drew Sullivan prefers his place to be a "judgment-free zone" where anyone and everyone can experience the joys of the sequential art form in its many formats. It's one of the reasons why Ash Avenue is the best comics store in town. Here are a few more: Sullivan showcases a wide range of indie, underground, self-published, small-press and creator-owned titles alongside racks stocked with single issues, ongoing series and trade paperbacks from leading publishers like Marvel, DC, Image and IDW. Elsewhere in the shop's voluminous, well-organized selection are YA comics, manga, graphic novels and fanzines, as well as a wall of cool collectibles and merch (Coop skateboards! "Goonies" action figures!) that only an establishment like Ash Avenue would carry. No wonder the place draws a crowd.