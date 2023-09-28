Best Weed DJ

DJ KP is a Mesa-based artist who can be found at dispensaries and weed parties around town, spinning hip-hop on the Serato DJ software platform and even old-school turntables occasionally. KP, an acronym for "keep positive," is an old-school disc jockey who smokes weed to keep his creativity flowing when spinning at cannabis-friendly events and hone his hand-eye-ear coordination when blending and scratching the jams. When KP jams out at dispensaries, he brings weed-laced tracks from Cheech & Chong, Dr. Dre and Bob Marley and the Wailers. He's the best-known cannabis DJ in the Valley (and our personal favorite) because he always keeps the party going while pass-pass-puffing over his DJ equipment and sending out positive vibes on the mic.