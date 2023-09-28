Best Hard Hike

Launching from Lost Dutchman State Park on the east side of Apache Junction, this almost 11-mile trail begins with an ascent leading to the iconic Flatiron. This portion of the trail involves a continuous uphill climb, demanding that hikers have sure-footedness navigating along a path guided by painted markings on the rocks. Upon reaching the Flatiron, you'll continue on the trail toward Superstition Peak, an incredible vantage point nearing 4,860 feet. On clear days, hikers can see the distant Santa Catalina Mountains. When coming down the trail, it's a steep descent ending at Carney Springs Trailhead. This is one of the most challenging hikes in metro Phoenix, but it's well worth it if you can make it to the Superstition Peak. If you want to do some recon before you attempt it, pull up YouTube videos to get tips from pro hikers.