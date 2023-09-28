Best '80s Night

The '80s retro nights don't happen all the time, especially considering the number of other such nights at clubs elsewhere. But they're extra special at Stacy's @ Melrose — and not just because they've always got some decent music choices. No, what makes these themed events, and really any other such festive outings, so effective is that Stacy's itself is so steeped in history that it exudes that mix of nostalgia and connection to the past in a way that other clubs could never fully muster. That rich sense of history is adorned across every part of Stacy's, from the unabashedly Gothic design choices (true style and coolness will never fade) to the line of signature cocktails (having both a caipirinha and basically a Long Island iced tea on the menu just screams "deeply '80s" in the best way possible). It's an attitude and a commitment to this long-standing community that informs the kind of joy and celebration that might be delightfully kitschy but will also never truly go out of style. Plus, where else can you sing Madonna karaoke and have it be fully appreciated as a proper art form?