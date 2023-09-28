Best Food News

Arizona's first Voodoo Doughnut is finally here. The internet erupted with happy reactions when the Portland, Oregon-based chain known for its over-the-top creations announced that it would finally open a store on Rural Road in Tempe. The store was the first to land in the Grand Canyon State, joining Voodoo's empire that spans Colorado, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Florida. Favorites on the menu include the sweet-and-sour Grape Ape, Oreo-encrusted Dirt Doughnut and the namesake Voodoo Doll Doughnut, filled with raspberry jelly and stabbed with a pretzel stake. The signature pink boxes have already started popping up around town.