Best Bar for Country Music

Despite being the fifth-largest city in the U.S., Phoenix has never really stopped being cowboy country. Country music is wildly popular here, and there are plenty of joints where you can stop in and hear a twang or two. But mostly, we find ourselves making the trek to East Mesa for a night at Roosters Country. Roosters is where you can go to hear both kinds of music — country and Western — made by local musicians and touring artists. There's a big dance floor for swinging your partner around, and in between sets you can grab a drink at the bar or catch a game of pool. The crowd is down-to-earth and so friendly that at Roosters Country, we always feel right at home.