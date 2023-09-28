Best Middle Eastern Market

Family-owned Princess Pita Mediterranean Restaurant and Market knows what it knows, which is falafel, kababs and various sundries from the Middle East, Greece, India and Persia. The aisles won't necessarily overwhelm, and you'll have plenty of time to look at each item and study the ingredients. The market also has cheeses, olives, spices, dates and grape leaves, as well as a full line of halal meats including lamb, goat, beef and chicken. Before or after you take a look at all the grocery items you want to buy to make a meal at home, you can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant, which dishes up beef shawarma, chicken and beef kabobs, koftas, hummus, rice and salad. The bakery counter also has baklava to try on-site or as a take-home dessert.