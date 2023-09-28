Best Mexican Grocery Store

Stepping into Los Altos Ranch Market is like opening the door to your favorite abuela's kitchen during the holidays. The scent of freshly baked conchas, empanadas and orejas beckon you to break every New Year's resolution. At $0.99 per sugary concoction, cheating on your diet will literally only cost a few pretty pennies. If you're in the mood for something more substantial, Los Altos' hot food section is the stuff dreams are made of — carnitas, enchiladas, rice, beans and most importantly, freshly made tortillas that are still warm when you get them. But there's so much more to explore than the ready-made food. Reasonably priced assorted meats and a staggeringly large selection of fresh produce also make Los Altos a go-to destination. Just make sure you snag a large agua fresca before you leave.