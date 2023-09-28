 Best Paletas 2023 | The Paleta Bar | Readers' Choice | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search
Keep New Times Free
Support Us

Best Paletas

The Paleta Bar

Best Patio Dining

Chelsea's Kitchen

Courtesy of Chelsea's Kitchen

Best Pizza

Uncle Sam's

Best Pupusas

Salvadoreño Restaurant

Best Raspados

Alebrijie Neveria

Allison Young

Best Sandwiches

DeFalco's Italian Deli & Grocery

Meagan Simmons

Best Seafood

Angry Crab Shack

Jackie Mercandetti

Best Steakhouse

Wren & Wolf

Best Sushi

Harumi Sushi & Sake

Best Tacos

Dilla Libre

Gypsy Restaurant Group

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2023

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation