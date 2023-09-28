Best Cocktails in a Courtyard

Teddy's Preserve was inspired by Teddy Roosevelt and aims for a "national park vibe," but don't wear your REI zip-off pants and Keens here. This sprawling tree-lined oasis behind the towering Ten-O-One building at Central Avenue and Roosevelt Street is the place for stylish downtown denizens who want expert cocktails, late-night bites and a chill vibe without being cooped up after dark inside a bar or club. You order indoors, where a chic, modern ambiance with custom-tiled walls and oval-backed barstools beckon to those who want to stay in. But it's better to wander out to the courtyard, where you can relax and sip under the string lights and stars. The inventive drinks list harks back to the 1970s rather than the turn of the 20th century with names like Foxy Mama and Boogie Down, and true to Teddy's legacy, the business is serious about conservation. It composts, uses no plastic, and turns its bottles into glassware. A food truck churns out comforting plates of corn dogs, turkey legs, quesadillas and more until 11 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and midnight on weekends.