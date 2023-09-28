This is the only place we've seen a wild rabbit and a stray cat snuggling while a family of peacocks grazed for food under the same fruit tree. No, Sahuaro Ranch Park isn't a gateway into a mystical land, but there does seem to be something special about this park located in the heart of historic Glendale. The 17-acre park is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as the "Showplace of the Valley." And we'd have to agree. Although visitors are currently unable to tour the park's historic homes, the buildings offer a beautiful backdrop as you stroll through the robust garden of fruit trees. Overhead, doves coo in tall palm trees, helping to set a romantic atmosphere for couples. Across the park from the historic buildings are playgrounds and well-maintained sports fields. After a day of playing, families can rest at covered picnic tables while watching wild peacocks saunter by. Sahuaro Ranch Park is truly an urban oasis with entertainment for anyone willing to visit.