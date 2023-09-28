Best Italian Deli

The wide selection of everyday and unusual cuts of quality meats, many of which are locally raised, is remarkable at this small but mighty family-owned shop. Though the owners, Tim and Beth Wilson, no longer supply the pork because their slaughterhouse couldn't keep up with the demand, they source it from a family-owned farm in Iowa where it's raised and processed humanely. The ribs, roasts, ham, gourmet sausages and more are so superior that the shop supplies top restaurants including Tratto, Valentine and the Phoenix location of Belly. And it created a special footlong all-beef dog for this year's Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Wilsons also have an on-site smokehouse and carry grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, wild game (call ahead for the selection) and specialty items such as beef tallow, organs, wagyu beef and homemade dog treats. Though the prices are astonishingly fair, they also sell in bulk for deeper discounts and offer quarter, half and whole cows cut to your specifications by their expert butchers, who can do custom cuts on smaller orders as well.