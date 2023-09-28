Best Italian Deli

Walking into Romanelli's Italian Deli is like gliding into an olfactory orgy. As soon as the smells of freshly baked bread, zesty spices, piquant peppers, tangy cheeses and cured meats hit your nostrils, your mouth starts watering, and your eyes start wandering. Where to start? At the deli counter for a George's Special sandwich, overflowing with ham, capicola, salami, mortadella, pepperoni and provolone? Or hit the grocery aisles in search of the perfect pasta or extra-virgin olive oil? The family-owned and -operated Romanelli's has been the site of such dilemmas for almost 50 years. Wherever your senses take you at Romanelli's, you'll be glad you went there.