Best Car Show

The free-of-charge lowrider car show's appeal lies in its blend of elements that cater to a wide range of interests. The April event has been Guadalupe's hometown staple for 20 years now — and keeps growing. From the stunning display of lowrider cars to the car hop contest for starters, this competition draws the top car builders from all over metro Phoenix and beyond. The vehicles that compete are of all eras and sport lots of chrome, candy paint jobs, tuck-and-roll interiors, hydraulic pumps and loud bass music. Then, the live music, local food and family-friendly activities create camaraderie and fam bam reunions for metro Phoenicians and out-of-town cruisers. Its unique setting is located in and around the hacienda-style El Mercado de Guadalupe and the closed-down Guadalupe streets for blocks. The above mentioned elements focus on community engagement, making this a standout car show. After a day of festivities, hundreds of vehicles pull out and cruise Priest Drive, while spectators post up on the adjoined sidewalks and parking lots to watch the art-in-motion lowriders drive into the sunset. The Guadalupe Car Show promoters, Miguel Alvarado and his Intimidations Guadalupe AZ car club, have their next date on lock for April 28, 2024.