Best Waterpark

Sure, hanging around poolside all summer is the kind of glamorous lifestyle that will make your friends in Minnesota jealous. But just like a good cocktail menu, variety is the spice of life. So, why enjoy your water in still form when you could fly down a waterslide at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix? The park is home to the Anaconda, which was named a top five waterslide by the Travel Channel's "Extreme Water Parks" program. You'll corkscrew, spin and splash your way down the Anaconda on a multiperson raft before getting drenched in a pool. Young kids will love running around the Soak 'em Playground and Coconut Bay. With season passes starting at just $59 per a person, Hurricane Harbor is one of the city's most affordable ways to stay cool.