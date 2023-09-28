Best Hip-Hop Artist

Why do we keep crowning Raheem Jarbo, better known as Mega Ran, as the best the Valley's hip-hop community has to offer? It ain't from any lack of competition, as Phoenix's scene is rife with top-shelf talents. Instead, Jarbo's sheer mastery of his craft, nonstop hustle and success in both hip-hop and geek circles make him an easy choice. On the mic, the teacher-turned-rapper is absolute fire, weaving deft rhymes, clever lyrics and effortless flows into collaborations with iconic artists like Del the Funky Homosapien or tracks about wrestling, video games and other nerdy subjects. Outside the studio, Jarbo's having one of his biggest years ever and making big moves, including launching the Dream Master Mixtape music festival in Yuma and getting his jams into movies ("Clerks III") and popular games ("River City Girls 2"). He's also earned rave reviews for his latest release, "Buddy's Magic Toy Box," a children's album inspired by his recently adopted son. With many other artists, such a project might seem saccharine, but Jarbo, like anything else he touches, turns it to gold.