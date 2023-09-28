Best Cannabis Glassmaker

Prepare to be mesmerized by the innovative yet dope artistry of Chris Drury, the visionary behind Shuhbuh Glass in Phoenix. Drury is no ordinary glass artist; he's a master at creating exquisite glass bongs and rigs designed explicitly for cannabisheads worldwide. His creations aren't just functional pieces, they're smokin' works of art, with a lot of swirl patterns, dichroic treatments and milli accents that push the boundaries of glass craftsmanship. One glance at Drury's techno-color glass pieces, and you'll be transported to a realm of fantasy and imagination — likely induced by THC. His distinctive style incorporates lit dragon motifs, and his signature tusk-like and spike accents add a unique touch, showcasing his attention to detail and commitment to delivering museum-quality canna glass. Drury's designs have recently taken the cannabis industry by storm, earning him a prestigious award at the renowned Champs Trade Show, a prominent gathering for cannabis professionals and enthusiasts in Las Vegas.