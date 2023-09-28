Best Large Music Venue

When referring to this beloved downtown venue, it might take a minute to recall its current moniker. Now on its fourth name since opening in 2002, it has formerly been Comerica Theatre, Dodge Theatre and the Arizona Federal Theatre. Despite the multiple name changes, the downtown venue has made quality a consistent component of its operation. A top-notch place to catch touring — and some local — acts, the theater seats 5,000 attendees but maintains an intimate vibe, great acoustics and a convenient location within walking distance of a number of the city's best restaurants and bars. The programming is loaded with a broad mix of musical acts from different genres and comedians, theater show, and circus performers each year.