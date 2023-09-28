Best Neighborhood Wine Bar

Great food and drink establishments are spread out all over the Valley, but patrons don't always feel like driving a long way for a bite or a glass. Ahwatukee residents are fortunate that they don't have to go very far for a cozy, satisfying night at a wine bar. The Cellar is heavy on both the ambiance and the menu options. The wine list includes selections from around the world and comes in 5-ounce, 9-ounce and full-bottle options; there are also a limited number of beers and cocktails made with sake or Champagne. On the food side, light fare such as charcuterie boards and bruschetta provide a delicious base for our alcohol consumption. Our favorite is the baked goat cheese with roasted tomato jam and toasted Asiago, a big bowl of warm, cheesy goodness accompanied by small pieces of bread. The Cellar also offers live music on select nights, a wine club, weekly specials and occasional wine tasting events. It may not be in our neighborhood, but we're always willing to make the trek.