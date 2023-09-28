Best Gelato

If you're fortunate enough to try authentic gelato in Italy, you'll probably spend the rest of your life looking for a similar version in your hometown. Phoenicians can stop searching, because Cool Gelato Italiano is in their backyard. Owners Alberto Della Casa and Leticia de Lucia, native Italians, began their foray into the food industry by working as consultants for various groups. They traded their desk jobs to make gelato and haven't looked back. They bring their knowledge of gelato and make it on-site. Some favorites include raspberry and Meyer lemon flavors; the sweetness isn't overpowering and the texture of the gelato is light and airy. But the fruit varieties aren't the only offering. There are choices like chocolate and hazelnut as well. The owners feature 20 varieties daily, and customers will feel like they're eating flavored clouds while sitting inside or on the outdoor patio. Try it once, and Cool Gelato Italiano will quickly become your go-to gelato spot.