10 events that changed the Phoenix food scene in 2023

Metro Phoenix has no shortage of food news. Throughout the year, restaurants open and close, chefs and breweries win awards and show off their creative ideas and sometimes there are scandals and sad stories that make headlines. Here at Phoenix New Times, we take a stab at covering it all to bring you what you need to know in the world of food. But some stories have staying power whether they go viral online or they cover events that markedly impact the community. These are the 10 biggest stories of the year in Phoenix food.
Voodoo Doughnut opened
By the numbers, Voodoo Doughnut announcing the opening date for its Tempe store
was our biggest food story of the year. Nearly 50,000 readers clicked to find out when the Portland-based doughnut shop would open its first location in Arizona. The bakery, which specializes in doughnuts shaped like voodoo dolls stabbed with pretzels along with funky flavors like the Grape Ape topped with purple "grape dust" and the Ring of Fire sprinkled with cayenne pepper, officially opened on Sept. 7 and fans went wild.
click to enlarge
Grand Avenue restaurant Chilte made it into multiple national publications in 2023.
Allison Young
Phoenix eateries made national news
Throughout 2023, multiple Valley restaurants found themselves mentioned in the national media. Local baker Bagelfeld's was named a top shop in the country
by Bon Appetit. The same publication named Grand Avenue hotspot Chilte one of the best new restaurants in America
and in November, Esquire magazine included both Chilte and downtown Thai restaurant Lom Wong
among their list of the 50 best new restaurants nationwide.
click to enlarge
Le Âme, a Parisian-inspired steakhouse, is one of five dining concepts at The Global Ambassador.
The Global Ambassador
The Global Ambassador announced 5 restaurants
One of the major moments in Phoenix food came late this year when The Global Ambassador opened its doors. The new luxury hotel, helmed partly by prolific Arizona restaurateur Sam Fox, is home to five restaurants. When we shared what to expect at the Parisian steakhouse, rooftop bar, lobby market, poolside restaurant and Mediterranean concept,
readers couldn’t wait to find out more.
click to enlarge
Maynard James Keenan cut the ribbon to officially open his new hilltop complex in Cottonwood.
Tirion Boan
Maynard James Keenan's Cottonwood complex opened
Maynard James Keenan is slowly becoming recognized as much for his winemaking as his role as the frontman of bands Tool, Puscifer and A Perfect Circle. This fall, his highly anticipated Merkin Vineyards Hilltop Winery & Trattoria and the Caduceus Cellars Hilltop Facility in Cottonwood opened.
Curious customers can take a hike up the stairs from the wine-obsessed town or ride in a funicular to the top. There, you’ll find a large restaurant with a gorgeous and enormous patio overlooking the Verde Valley and grape vines planted around the hilltop complex. For the grand opening, Maynard visited from his home in nearby Jerome to cut the ribbon alongside Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski and members of the town council.
click to enlarge
Federales' fight to build a restaurant and bar on Roosevelt Row continues.
Four Corners
Controversy surrounded Federales and Bottled Blonde
This year, Valley residents raised their voices and let their opinions be known against two incoming concepts. Along Roosevelt Row, Chicago-based chain Federales shared plans to move into the vacant lot on the corner of Second and Roosevelt streets, which functioned as a park and a community gathering place. Residents and nearby business owners banded together to share their opposition
to the project, citing potential issues with parking, the size and scale of a large bar on a small lot and what they feel is false advertising of what the chain calls a family restaurant and what reviewers call a club, moving in. Throughout the year, developments pushed back and forth as issues that could make or break the project have been heard by a city of Phoenix board and now are in the hands of the courts. So far, the future of Federales remains uncertain. In Gilbert, sports bar Bottled Blonde announced its intent to open in the Heritage District. The plans include demolishing the small bungalow that previously held Bergies Coffee and building a new, multi-story restaurant and bar. More than 4,000 people signed a petition asking the Gilbert Town Council to reconsider
allowing the concept to move in. The development of the proposed Bottled Blonde is still in the early stages; the town has requested a public meeting about the bar, which has not been set.
The James Beard Awards snubbed Arizona
Over the years, Arizona chefs have had a pretty good showing at the James Beard Awards. In 2022 Chris Bianco won Outstanding Restaurateur and Tucson's Don Guerra won Outstanding Baker.
This year, things started strong with 12 people or groups from the Grand Canyon State named semifinalists
for awards. But as the crowd was whittled down to finalists and then winners, not a single Arizona chef made the cut. The snub was a shock to many and made waves both in the restaurant community and beyond. In our 2023 Best of Phoenix awards, we named it the Best Snub.
Restaurants rallied to help Hawaii
One of the biggest news stories around the country this year was about the wildfires that ripped through Hawaii and devastated the town of Lahaina. Viewers everywhere were glued to their screens watching as the flames engulfed entire neighborhoods and resorts. The connection between Hawaii and Arizona is strong, and throughout the Valley, restaurants rallied to raise money to help those in need. Badass Coffee of Hawaii, CRUjiente Tacos, Koibito Poke, Kaizen, Chula Seafood and Original Breakfast House were among the restaurants that hosted fundraisers, raffles and donated profits to help raise money for relief efforts.
click to enlarge
In Tempe, the Valley's longest-running Oktoberfest celebration hit 50 years.
Emma Randall
Tempe's Oktoberfest celebrated 50 years
Many events take over the fields on Tempe Town Lake’s shores throughout the year, but perhaps none are so ingrained in the town’s history than Tempe Oktoberfest. This year, the annual party hit its 50th anniversary, a milestone for the event inspired by one couple’s European vacation.
The event hasn’t always been at the park, however. It started at the old Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Apache Boulevard as a fundraiser for Tempe Sister Cities, an organization founded in 1970. As it grew in popularity over the years, it needed room to expand and moved to Tempe Beach Park. Each year, thousands of revelers would gather to celebrate with Four Peaks beer and plenty of German music and food. That was until the pandemic hit. In 2020, the event was hosted virtually, and in 2021, it was canceled altogether. But in 2022, organizers got it back on track and this year, the 50th-anniversary event was a success complete with wiener dog racing, bratwurst eating, stein holding and plenty of beer drinking to go around.
click to enlarge
The Larder + the Delta chef and owner Stephen Jones is a two-time James Beard Award nominee. He closed his restaurant after five years.
Chris Malloy
Major restaurants closed in 2023
Throughout the year, dozens of restaurants closed around the Valley. But some major players in the metro Phoenix dining scene shut their doors.
Chef Stephen Jones, a two-time James Beard Award nominee, closed his celebrated restaurant the Larder + the Delta after five years.
The chef promises he's not done cooking, but no plans for a new restaurant have yet been announced. On Camelback Road, one of the Valley's most iconic dining destinations closed this year. Tomaso's on Camelback served its last customers in May after 46 years in business.
And then in December, a short-lived spot unexpectedly closed its doors after making a splash during its one year in business. Piccolo Virtù, the third restaurant to join chef Gio Osso's Virtu Honest Craft and Pizzeria Virtu was named our Best New Restaurant
in the 2023 Best of Phoenix Awards. But just as it was about to hit the one-year mark, the restaurant was sold and has now closed.
click to enlarge
Celebrity chefs including Guy Fieri flooded into the Valley for the Super Bowl.
Medium Rare
Mega sports events brought top chefs to town
While not inherently food events, two massive happenings in the sports world brought celebrity chefs from around the country to town this year. The Super Bowl was held in Glendale in February and the surrounding weekend was one to remember. Guy Fieri set up shop just outside the stadium with his Flavortown Tailgate.
Chefs Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry and Mark Buche hosted the Taste of NFL and Bobby Flay hosted The Players Tailgate. Then this fall, the Arizona Diamondbacks made it all the way to the World Series. The entire Valley erupted in celebration, restaurants included. There were Diamondbacks specials everywhere including at Chase Field, where stadium concession stands got in on the action,
ditching cheap hotdogs for decadent specials including the Millionaire Steak Sandwich topped with black truffle cheese and a massive banana split dubbed "The Gargantuan." This year in Phoenix was a good time to be a fan of baseball, football and food.