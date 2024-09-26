Best Bath and Body Goods

Why does Trill keep earning honors as the top hip-hop shop in the Valley? Easy. The store effortlessly reps every aspect of hip-hop culture — from MCing and DJing to graffiti art and breakdancing — and does so with style. Just ask any of the writers, dancers, turntablists and rappers who hit up Trill on the regular, including the legendary Ice-T. In 2021, the hip-hop star and part-time Valley resident gave props to the shop for everything it offers, from its spray paint and streetwear selection to its collection of paintings paying tribute to dearly departed rap icons adorning the rafters. "I respect the fact they're trying to respect the culture," he said. Trill's repping of hip-hop doesn't end there. In one corner, boxes of funk, soul and old-school 45s are next to shelves of vintage rap cassettes. Elsewhere, there are back issues of magazines such as 4080 and XXL, kicks from Converse and Vans, glass cases filled with hip-hop toys and memorabilia, a wall of boomboxes and a dance floor and stage where local breakers and MCs can perform. "You've got everything that is hip-hop under one roof, and it's absolutely amazing," Ice-T said in 2021. Word.