Best Bath and Body Goods

All the talk these days of microplastics in body scrubs and chemicals in lotion make our skin crawl. How can we stay clean and pleasant-smelling without poisoning ourselves? One answer is Strawberry Hedgehog, a local purveyor of vegan bath, body and wellness products. The coconut-almond soap leaves our hands clean, soft and smelling amazing, and the raw sugar scrub, which comes in a variety of scents, is the perfect antidote to dry skin. They say knowledge is power, and Strawberry Hedgehog owner Tracy Perkins devotes a section of the website to explaining her products' ingredients and sharing each ingredient's EWG rating, a designation given by Environmental Working Group that rates toxicity. You can order Perkins' creations online, but until we can smell things through our laptop screen, we prefer to drop by the west Phoenix storefront to inhale the goods.