Best Store for Your Inner Dino Nerd

Between science class lessons, T-rex pajamas and "Jurassic Park," dinosaurs had a big impact on our childhood. We're adults now, and no one bothers to ask us what our favorite dinosaur is anymore (triceratops, in case you're curious), but we can still express our love for prehistoric reptiles at Mesa science boutique Tyrannostorus. We may have adult money now, but a trip to Tyrannostorus makes us feel like a kid again. From stuffed animals to books to actual fossilized dinosaur bones, there are plenty of items to choose from. And if your interests go beyond brontosauruses and pterodactyls, Tyrannostorus has goods pertaining to ancient Egypt, space, sharks and more, making it truly a place for science fans of all ages.