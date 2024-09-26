 Best Place to Get Coffee and Flowers 2024 | Stemistry | Goods & Services | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Place to Get Coffee and Flowers

Stemistry

Coffee and flowers? Eighteen-year-old entrepreneur Dylan Capshaw knew this combo would be successful. Stemistry is a cool way to buy flowers and enjoy your coffee at the same time. Stemistry has a build-your-own bouquet wall that allows patrons to grab blooms of their choice to build a large or small bouquet. If you're interested in assembling a bunch of friends for a more intimate event, Stemistry offers private classes. They source everything locally and along with coffee they offer breakfast and lunch. With its focus on blending two beloved pastimes — coffee and flowers — Stemistry offers an original take on cafe culture, providing a space that's both inspiring and vibrant. It's a destination that invites you to sip, create and unwind all at once.

Best Plant Nursery

Berridge Nurseries

Meandering around the acres of Berridge Nurseries is a plant lover's dream, a way to spend hours on end contemplating what to put in that special spot in your outdoor space, asking the helpful staff about the best options for something hardy enough to survive the brutal summer heat or peeking inside the greenhouse for the latest indoor options. You're sure to find what you want at this family-owned business that's called Phoenix home since 1938. Visit often enough and learn this little secret: "Tis the season" takes on new meaning at this nursery. In early October, a wing of the garden shop is transformed into a holiday wonderland full of themed trees, wreaths, ornaments and all the finishing touches you need to go delightfully overboard. You'll get lost in the maze of holiday touches for your home — and be glad you did.

Best Plant Shop

Pueblo

It's not a plant shop — it's an experience. This unique store, tucked inside a restored historic building, makes the most of its environs with an outdoor garden that will inspire even the most experienced plant parents. Sip something delicious from Caffio Espresso, which parks its 1982 Piaggio Apé farm truck imported from Italy in this outdoor oasis. But don't kid yourselves. This place delivers on the plants, too, from indoor tropicals to cactus and succulents. Though the pottery, plants, tools, supplies and gifts should be plenty, Pueblo is an experience, after all. So make plans to snag a ticket to one of their usually monthly Garden Sessions. The price of admission includes cannabis consumables, a burrito and drinks with a DJ. Now that's a vibe you don't get at other plant shops.

Best Place to Pamper Your Pooch

Puff & Fluff Grooming

For pet parents, finding a groomer that treats your four-legged friend with the same love as you do can be a challenge. But you feel the warmth when you walk into Puff & Fluff Grooming. The uptown Phoenix outpost is the OG shop in a company that has grown to eight locations since its founding in 1973. They make fluffing up your fur baby a comfortable experience. You get the reassurance you need when your pet readily jumps into the arms of the front desk staffer on a return visit. Puff & Fluff is transparent about its pricing and clear on its communication, confirming appointments and alerting you when it's time to pick up your well-groomed pet. It all helps make the entire experience stress-free. Liz Illg bought the business in 2013 as her first venture into entrepreneurship and has helped build the brand across the Valley. They offer a full menu of spa services, including baths, facials, massages, blow drys, nail treatments, ear and teeth cleaning, haircuts and even glands. If you need to ask about that last one, consider yourself fortunate. They also offer recurring monthly memberships, dubbed pamperships. Cats are welcome, too.

Best Museum Gift Shop

Musical Instrument Museum

After wandering the galleries of the Musical Instrument Museum, you might wonder if you've missed your calling as a musician. No worries; the gift shop carries a selection of instruments such as a six-hole pocket flute, a cowbell or a ukulele. There are also eccentric gifts for the person who has everything — Alice Cooper's hot sauce, mix tape sponges, a guitar pizza cutter and a Mozart kitchen timer. Most of these items are reasonably priced. For the more cerebral, there are books on Dolly Parton, Ravi Shankar and of course, Elvis. You may find that cool gift for the kid in your life, too. The MIM gift shop could be your only stop for the holidays this year.

Best Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Why wouldn't you want to visit the largest mall in the state? With 2 million square feet, Scottsdale Fashion square has ample room to roam all the stores and get your walking in for the day. There are the high-end designer shops such as Chanel, Prada and Louis Vuitton, and other luxury goods retail spaces, but more importantly, there is a Bath and Body Works, Gap, Lush and other less expensive options. It's a cliche, but the mall pretty much has something for everyone. When you finish shopping, you can either head to the food court or you can continue the luxury vibe with restaurants like the Neiman Marcus Café, Nobu or Steak 44.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation