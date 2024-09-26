Best Place to Get Coffee and Flowers

For pet parents, finding a groomer that treats your four-legged friend with the same love as you do can be a challenge. But you feel the warmth when you walk into Puff & Fluff Grooming. The uptown Phoenix outpost is the OG shop in a company that has grown to eight locations since its founding in 1973. They make fluffing up your fur baby a comfortable experience. You get the reassurance you need when your pet readily jumps into the arms of the front desk staffer on a return visit. Puff & Fluff is transparent about its pricing and clear on its communication, confirming appointments and alerting you when it's time to pick up your well-groomed pet. It all helps make the entire experience stress-free. Liz Illg bought the business in 2013 as her first venture into entrepreneurship and has helped build the brand across the Valley. They offer a full menu of spa services, including baths, facials, massages, blow drys, nail treatments, ear and teeth cleaning, haircuts and even glands. If you need to ask about that last one, consider yourself fortunate. They also offer recurring monthly memberships, dubbed pamperships. Cats are welcome, too.