Best Fireworks Store

San Tan Fireworks

Some folks don't put a lot of thought into where they buy fireworks. But if you grew up in Arizona, where that kind of purchase was only feasible after 2010's legalization, you'd carefully consider your source to maximize your "making up for lost time" fun. That's why San Tan Fireworks is one of the best fireworks outlets around. It helps that they have plenty of tent outposts across the Valley; you never know where you'll be when it's time for an explosive celebration. Similarly, they're also open from late June to early July and again from mid- to late December — fireworks should be available year-round, but more time than some other dealers is clearly a step up. And, of course, they have a massive inventory, and whether you want some fun shots and Jack-O-Lanterns or something with a bit more weight and heft (like the 500-gram offerings), San Tan has pretty much everything. But it's more than just all of that, and owner Jason Colt (who hails from Avondale) is dedicated to making San Tan a place that connects with and celebrates the uniqueness of the Valley. It's all the more reason to celebrate (with fireworks).

Best Adult Shop

Groove

Hey, we're all adults here, and sometimes adults need ... stuff. A visit to Groove will get you what you need for that bachelorette party, Valentine's Day, your next shift at the club or any time you're feeling romantic. The local chain prides itself on its cool decor that's different at each location, its great selection and its customer service, which is friendly, helpful and nonjudgmental without being overbearing. And Groove's rewards program benefits, ahem, frequent customers. Next time you're in the market for something sexy, don't be shy. Lingerie, toys, condoms, dancewear, books, lotions, bachelorette party supplies — it's all at Groove's four Valley locations and on its website.

Best Smoke Shop

HQ Vape & Smoke

Allow us to clear the air. Yes, HQ Vape & Smoke is the same Headquarters your parents hit up for bongs and black light posters in the '90s, back when employees referred to paraphernalia as "tobacco accessories" (wink, wink). These days, this 35-year-old Tempe institution might operate in a different location with a (slightly) updated name, but it's still the best shop for local smokers and tokers. Don't believe us? Roll on through HQ and peruse its dizzying selection of practically everything you'd need to light up or vape up. Need a nice piece of glass? HQ has walls and cases filled with bongs, Zongs, steamrollers and spoons. More into vaping? Its stock of e-juice, nic salt and disposables is extensive enough to make your head spin more than any nicotine buzz. You'll also find grinders, scales, rolling trays, hookah supplies and herbal tobacco blends. Basically, if you're into legal mind-altering substances that can be inhaled, HQ has the hookup. If you can't make up your mind, its kind staff is there to help or make a recommendation. Just don't ask if you can use the 9-foot bong — it's only for special occasions like 4/20.

Best Place to Find Your Way

Wide World Maps & More!

Don't get us wrong. We love the GPS technology that allows us to get where we need to go quickly and efficiently. But we also love maps — old ones, new ones and maps of places near and far. A visit to one of Wide World Maps & More! always leaves us dreaming of future adventures, whether it's strolling around Paris or hiking the Grand Canyon. But the local chain doesn't just sell practical maps. It's also your place for wall maps, globes and other geography-themed decor. And if the store doesn't have what you want, ask at the counter. It may be in Wide World Maps' enormous warehouse.

Best Crystals

Everything Just Rocks

Everything Just Rocks is easy to miss if you don't know what you're looking for. The warehouse shares a building with a storage facility, so it's hard to tell exactly how massive it is when you're passing by. Enter and you'll be glad you didn't skip it. Everything Just Rocks has just about any crystal you'll need, including an entire room dedicated to amethyst. It hosts weekly classes including yoga and sound healing sessions with dim lights made entirely of crystals. Don't be alarmed if you hear some meows. The store cat might just be roaming as you browse crystal sculptures, jewelry or gifts. Everything Just Rocks runs monthly birthstone sales, so you'll want to check back in frequently and meet with the friendly and knowledgeable staff who can assist with your spiritual needs.

Best New Age Store

Fantasia Crystals

There are certain shopping experiences that are just better in person. Case in point: browsing the merch at Fantasia Crystals. The website has some items for sale, but to get the full shopping experience, you have to do it in person. The long-running New Age shop moved from midtown to north Phoenix last year, but it's worth the extra drive. Fantasia is where we go to choose just the right tiger's eye from a basket of them, to smell magickal oils and to get advice on which tarot deck is right for us. In addition to its retail operation, Fantasia Crystals offers classes, workshops and psychic readings.

Best Baking Supplies

ABC Cake Decorating Supplies

They say that people eat with their eyes first, meaning that food that looks good is far more appealing than food that doesn't. We're pretty good bakers, but the goods at ABC Cake Decorating helps elevate our cakes and cookies to the level of art. The store has rows upon rows of flavorings and food colorings in every shade of the rainbow. From there, you can pick up cookie cutters, piping tips, baking pans, and cake and cupcake toppers to make your finished product look fabulous. And because we love elegant packaging, we stock up on cute bakery bags and cake boxes to present our goodies in style.

Best Fabric Store

SAS Fabrics

Feeling creative? Whether you've got a new project in mind, or you're simply looking for inspiration to strike, SAS Fabrics should be your destination. Browse rows upon rows of delicate lace, cozy fleece, luxe satin and sturdy cotton. One you've decided on your fabric, it's time to embellish, and SAS carries buttons, zippers, trims, elastic and whatever else you need to finish a garment. The packed store can sometimes be a bit overwhelming, so don't be afraid to ask the staff to locate an item or give advice on your project. They're knowledgeable, and they're there to help. At SAS, the only limit is your imagination.

Best Antiques Mall

The Brass Armadillo

Be prepared to carve out a huge chunk of your day if you want to make it through even a fraction of one of Brass Armadillo's two Valley locations. Brass Armadillo is massive. Here, you can stumble upon an antique armoire, a Littlest Pet Shop collection, rare Pokemon cards, film cameras, CDs and artwork before you've even seen a quarter of the store. Antiques are organized into individual booths by seller, so each shop has an aura of its own, and collectibles are stored behind glass in the same manner. If you're looking to decorate your space with Arizona-themed antiques, this should be your first (and might be your only) stop.

Best Antique Store

Modern Manor

Midcentury modern devotees will lose their minds in this jam-packed showroom tucked behind Valentine, one of Phoenix's top restaurants, in the delightful Melrose District thanks to its ever-morphing stellar collection. On any given day, you might encounter sleek teak dining chairs, 1950s Broyhill dressers, an Eames lounge and ottoman, a leather patchwork sofa, boomerang coffee tables, waterfall benches, various kitschy lamps and much more. This isn't a garage sale; items are impeccably sourced, restored, reupholstered and/or refinished and in pristine condition, so prices reflect that. But it also offers a quirky and affordable mix of vintage clothing and jewelry, games, bric-a-brac, housewares and even bicycles — check out the 1970s banana-seat Schwinns. Around every corner, something is guaranteed to make you go "ooh," "ahh" or "eh?" — like the old-style bikini in a wall frame. There's even a rare, retro-futuristic 1970s-era Thomas 2001 electronic organ, unless someone snapped it up by now.

