Best Fireworks Store

Some folks don't put a lot of thought into where they buy fireworks. But if you grew up in Arizona, where that kind of purchase was only feasible after 2010's legalization, you'd carefully consider your source to maximize your "making up for lost time" fun. That's why San Tan Fireworks is one of the best fireworks outlets around. It helps that they have plenty of tent outposts across the Valley; you never know where you'll be when it's time for an explosive celebration. Similarly, they're also open from late June to early July and again from mid- to late December — fireworks should be available year-round, but more time than some other dealers is clearly a step up. And, of course, they have a massive inventory, and whether you want some fun shots and Jack-O-Lanterns or something with a bit more weight and heft (like the 500-gram offerings), San Tan has pretty much everything. But it's more than just all of that, and owner Jason Colt (who hails from Avondale) is dedicated to making San Tan a place that connects with and celebrates the uniqueness of the Valley. It's all the more reason to celebrate (with fireworks).