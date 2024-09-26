Best New Speakeasy

New bars open all the time, and most don't do much to make a lasting impression. But in Tell Your Friends, the speakeasy underneath North Scottsdale eatery The Americano, we've got a winner. The ultra-luxe space is anchored by a golden fixture that runs across the ceiling and down behind the bar. There are a small number of seats at the bar, or you may choose to sit in an elegant velvet chair. The cocktails are potent and inventive. Call the Paparazzi is Tell Your Friends' version of an espresso martini, and the Flapper Fizz, made from vodka, apple, vanilla, amaro, lemon and Champagne, is a bubbly delight. Lest you get too tipsy, consider ordering something off the food side of the menu; options include fire-roasted oysters and a dip trio (smoked white fish, caramelized onion dip and pimento cheese) served with potato chips and fried saltines.