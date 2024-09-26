Best New Speakeasy

The more things change in downtown Phoenix nightlife, the more they stay the same. In the case of the Bikini Lounge, it's been 20 years since the last time we crowned the historic tiki-themed haunt as the Valley's best dive, and it's still worthy of the honor. In that time, not much has changed at this long-running Grand Avenue mainstay, which dates back to 1947, save for the tiki-style bike rack in front and the bamboo-ringed patio out back. It's still a cash-only spot, filled with quintessential dive bar bona fides, from its gloriously scuffed bar and stained concrete floor to the men's room outfitted with a janky condom machine, sketchy paint job and questionable odors. Maybe it's the potent pours at the Bikini Lounge, but the Christmas lights always seem to shine a little brighter, the regulars are friendlier and the staff is more colorful (including doorman and local sideshow artist Dr. Rev. Stephen Strange) than at other local shitholes. In an age when the dive bar aesthetic has become an oft-copied concept for new nightspots, nothing beats a true classic like the Bikini. We're betting it'll still be serving dirt-cheap drinks long after these newer and trendier spots go belly up.