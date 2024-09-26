Best Female Athlete

Diana Taurasi is the legend, and Kahleah Copper is probably the Mercury's best current player. But the 6-foot-9 Griner remains a unique force in women's basketball, and her continued WNBA success this year is all the more impressive given what she's been through. In February 2022, she was arrested in Russia for having a small amount of hash oil in her luggage. That led to a 10-month imprisonment that ended only when the United States agreed to exchange a Russian prisoner in a deal to free her. Back in the U.S., Griner returned to the court and, while she's not been quite as dominant as before, she's made all-star teams in each of the last two seasons.