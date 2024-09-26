 Best Male Athlete 2024 | Zac Gallen | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Male Athlete

Zac Gallen

Apologies to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, but Gallen has been a model of consistent excellence ever since the right-handed starting pitcher joined the Diamondbacks in 2019. He's finished ninth, fifth and third in the voting for the Cy Young Award, the top pitching honor in the National League. He's an ace whose starts are appointment viewing — he could throw a no-hitter on any given night. He's as much a tactician as he is a magician on the mound, making hitters look foolish with an arsenal of devilish pitches he deploys with precision. He helped lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023 and is crucial to their hopes to reach the postseason again this year. It's hard to imagine Arizona being competitive without him.

Best Female Athlete

Brittney Griner

Diana Taurasi is the legend, and Kahleah Copper is probably the Mercury's best current player. But the 6-foot-9 Griner remains a unique force in women's basketball, and her continued WNBA success this year is all the more impressive given what she's been through. In February 2022, she was arrested in Russia for having a small amount of hash oil in her luggage. That led to a 10-month imprisonment that ended only when the United States agreed to exchange a Russian prisoner in a deal to free her. Back in the U.S., Griner returned to the court and, while she's not been quite as dominant as before, she's made all-star teams in each of the last two seasons.

Best Little Sports Team That Could

Phoenix Rising

Maybe it was opening their own stadium. Or the return of dollar beer nights. Or a roster overhaul. Whatever the reason, Phoenix Rising FC rose to the occasion and brought home a championship trophy. And for that, they've earned a special spot in the hearts of sports fans across metro Phoenix. The championship run last year had its fits and starts — and near collapses. But the team that entered the playoffs in sixth place never gave up, winning the club's first title in a penalty kick shootout. The Rising lost their head coach and most players from the championship roster, leading to a tough season this year. (They've already fired the replacement coach.) But the game-day experience keeps the fans coming back, thanks to a busy schedule of theme nights, food trucks and fun.

Best Use of a Singlet

Richard Figueroa

The 125-pound mass of college wrestling muscle won ASU's first individual national championship in five years and the 11th individual title in team history in March. It came after a stellar season that earned him 2024 Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year honors. The redshirt junior from California is quickly becoming a wrestling legend for his work on the mat. Watching this fierce competitor take down opponent after opponent is made better when he flexes those biceps in victory. Nabbing the national championship brought more honors for him, including Tempe Mayor Corey Woods declaring that March 23, 2024, would be known as Richard Figueroa Day and getting to throw the first pitch on ASU Night at an Arizona Diamondbacks game in August. Even better is that he returns to the mat when wrestling season opens in November to defend his championship.

Best Place to Watch a Spring Training Game

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Sloan Park, the spring home of the Chicago Cubs, is the newest stadium in the Valley's baseball landscape. It's certainly a top-notch facility, but when it comes to the best in Arizona, the 13-year-old Salt River Fields continues to hit home runs. Located on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and home to the Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies, the stadium remains in terrific shape. There are great food options, a unique collection of cactuses on the batter's eye in center field and, from certain angles, a wonderful view of Camelback Mountain. While the Mesa-set Sloan Park tends to get overcrowded with fans, Salt River Fields never feels too full. Pick any seat for a terrific view of the action, or relax with a picnic blanket on the outfield lawn. There's also easy access to the backfields, should you want to watch the Rockies or Diamondbacks train before a game.

  • 7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, 85258 Map

Best Secret Spot at Footprint Center

Hideaway Lounge

Ask any staff member at Footprint Center where Hideaway Lounge is, and they probably won't know. But it's on suite level B, between the 100 and 200 levels. You can take the elevator or escalator, and anyone with a ticket to the game can hang out in the lounge and watch the game from there. It's standing room only for anyone who doesn't have a seat ticket for the lounge, but the view is still a lot better than from the nosebleed seats. (Note: Security will not allow you to stand in front of people who are sitting down, thus blocking their view and the walkway.) The lines for the bars are a lot shorter than on the concourses, too.

Best Disappearing Act

Arizona Coyotes

In April, the Coyotes released mockups of a new arena they hoped to build in Phoenix. Within days, news leaked that the team was moving to Salt Lake City. After years of unsuccessfully looking for someone to build them a new facility — and after one season playing in the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena at Arizona State University — the team's 27-year history in the Valley was over. The news broke with just one home game left on the schedule, turning the team's season finale into a wake. Then, in a flash of smoke, the team was gone. A disappearing act needs a good reappearance to complete the trick, but a half-hearted attempt to revive the Coyotes by owner Alex Meruelo failed in June when a land deal in Phoenix fell through.

Best Eulogy

Todd Walsh

With about a week's notice, Todd Walsh had to summarize the nearly three-decade existence of a beloved Arizona sports franchise and the last 27 years of his own sports broadcasting career. The Arizona Coyotes had just wrapped up their final game of the season. Days earlier, they'd announced the team would move to Salt Lake City. Walsh had covered the team on the air since it came to the Valley in 1996, and over five poignant minutes on the postgame show, he bid an emotional and professional farewell to a franchise that was leaving a dedicated fanbase, a local media contingent and him behind. "Hockey gave me a personal and professional purpose," Walsh said, sharing how the game and its people buoyed him after the death of each of his parents. With admirable poise and without a single verbal pause, Walsh helped fans through their grief just like hockey had helped him through his. "A good story lasts forever," he told them. "However, sometimes the ending just isn't what you want it to be."

Best Sports Mascot

Sparky the Sun Devil

The Valley's sports mascots leave a lot to be desired. Big Red, the Arizona Cardinals' mascot, is one of two anthropomorphic cardinals in major professional sports. Howler the Coyote has moved to a farm upstate. The Suns' Gorilla is famous but nonsensical, and the Diamondbacks having a bobcat mascot makes sense only if you know the tortured explanation for it. (Chase Field was originally named Bank One Ballpark – or B.O.B. for bobcat. Again, the team is named after a snake.) But Sparky is wholly original. Sure, there may be a few other devil mascots out there, but there's only one Sun Devil. He has more history than most of his counterparts in town, and he's certainly unique. And there's no mistaking what team he represents — something the Valley's other mascots would have a hard time claiming.

Best Scofflaws

ASU Athletics

We're No. 1? It's been a while since the Sun Devils won anything in a major sport — no offense to the men's swimming and diving team, which won an NCAA title this year — but ASU landed atop a dubious leaderboard this year. In April, the NCAA penalized the Sun Devils for illegal recruiting during the pandemic under former football coach Herm Edwards. As a result, ASU is now tied with Southern Methodist University for the most major infractions (10) in NCAA history. The obvious solution: Go for 11. Bring back a poorly disguised James Harden on the basketball court. Start a sign-stealing scheme on the baseball diamond. Give every student-athlete a sports betting app, $500 and no supervision. It's time to make history.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation