Best Male Athlete

Apologies to Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, but Gallen has been a model of consistent excellence ever since the right-handed starting pitcher joined the Diamondbacks in 2019. He's finished ninth, fifth and third in the voting for the Cy Young Award, the top pitching honor in the National League. He's an ace whose starts are appointment viewing — he could throw a no-hitter on any given night. He's as much a tactician as he is a magician on the mound, making hitters look foolish with an arsenal of devilish pitches he deploys with precision. He helped lead the Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023 and is crucial to their hopes to reach the postseason again this year. It's hard to imagine Arizona being competitive without him.