Best Interactive Art Activity

Strap on some paint-covered overalls and a pair of oversized rubber boots for a wet and wild experience. Get your mind out of the gutter — this is good clean fun. Spin Art Nation, a family-owned and -run business in central Phoenix features fun with paint in motion. Ride a bicycle and create splatter art from the movement of your wheels, or try the hand crank for more precise placement. Or for a really great stress release, go into the splatter room with glow-in-the-dark everything and squirt, smear and fling paint onto your canvas with glee. You can wait around after your session for your creations to dry, or you can pick them up at a later date.