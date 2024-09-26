 Best Future of Local Gaming 2024 | Velocity VR | Fun & Games | Phoenix
Best Future of Local Gaming

Velocity VR

Years ago, laser tag was a big trend — and an easy way to plan a night out for large groups. The spirit's the same even as the technology has clearly changed, thanks to places like Velocity VR. Velocity offers a chance for up to eight players to immerse in any number of far-flung experiences, from battling hordes of the undead to fighting robots in deep space. If you're an old laser tag pro, or if you spent any amount of time playing paintball, the experience should prove familiar enough even as Velocity takes it up a notch for something that's altogether more physically and mentally engaging. There are other amenities for rounding out the evening out, including food and drinks as well as more traditional games such as go-karting and axe-throwing. But it's really the VR gameplay that demands your attention, as it's that perfect balance of slight novelty and genuine excitement that makes this a rather compelling new aspect of local nightlife. It ain't the drinking and dancing of yore, but it'll get you those weekly steps and also serve as a reminder of the power of a great gaming culture. Plus, there's something slightly more acceptable about rocking VR goggles in a crowd setting.

Best Place to Keep a Kid Entertained

Children's Museum of Phoenix

The Valley has no shortage of attractions for kids. But only one features three air-conditioned stories of wholesome, hands-on activities sure to help young children burn off all their excess energy. The Children's Museum of Phoenix features a play kitchen and a play grocery store. There's a multilevel metal treehouse called The Climber. There are reading nooks, a craft room and regular special exhibits. Crucially for parents, there are ample places to sit while the little ones run wild. Even more crucially, membership isn't unreasonable — $205 a year for a family of four. If you can successfully exit through the gift shop without buying a few toys, there's no better bang for a parent's buck.

Best Cat Cafe

PHX Cat Cafe

Ever wondered what it would be like to be the "crazy cat person" without committing to caring for dozens of cats? Spend some time at this cafe, where older cats nap in elevated nooks and kittens play all day in a carefully curated environment full of scratching posts, perches, pillows and cat beds, feeding dishes and enough cat toys to fill a small sleigh. Feline fans love this place not only for the company of the cats but also for events like yoga with cats and drag bingo with cats. All the cats at the cafe are adoptable, so if you make a connection, you could find a fur-ever companion. The coffee is pretty good, too.

Best Interactive Art Activity

Spin Art Nation

Strap on some paint-covered overalls and a pair of oversized rubber boots for a wet and wild experience. Get your mind out of the gutter — this is good clean fun. Spin Art Nation, a family-owned and -run business in central Phoenix features fun with paint in motion. Ride a bicycle and create splatter art from the movement of your wheels, or try the hand crank for more precise placement. Or for a really great stress release, go into the splatter room with glow-in-the-dark everything and squirt, smear and fling paint onto your canvas with glee. You can wait around after your session for your creations to dry, or you can pick them up at a later date.

Best Low-Key Date Night

Candlelight Concerts

What makes for a better date night than a Taylor Swift concert? Or Adele? Coldplay? But, you know, classed up. Look no further than Candlelight Concerts, held around the Valley at venues such as the Phoenix Zoo and Warehouse215. While hundreds of electric candles illuminate the stage, the Listeso String Quartet performs tributes to some of the biggest artists in the world. You can enter a lavender haze with the Swifties, roll in the deep with some Adele and gaze at a sky full of stars with some Coldplay. Upcoming shows are dedicated to emo hits and the cinematic scores of composer Hans Zimmer. Tickets range from $35 to $65, and shows last an hour. Wine and beer also are available.

Best Roller Rink

USA Skateland Mesa

Ready to roll, Phoenix? There are a variety of places in town to slip on a pair of skates and have fun on wheels, from local roller rinks to fitness centers or other indoor venues. (Even hip concert hall The Van Buren has hosted a retro roller disco on occasion.) But one rink rules them all: Skateland in Mesa, a vintage gem that's the Valley's largest and longest-running skating spot. The 26,000-square-foot skate joint, which first opened in 1975, offers more space to glide and stride than other local rinks, a high-tech lighting and sound system, an arcade filled with redemption games, a fully stocked snack bar and plenty of kitschy charm to spare. Skateland's calendar is packed with public skating sessions and events aimed at young and old: Kids will enjoy theme parties and weekly events like the Character Glow Skate on Sunday starring childhood heroes such as Mario and Bluey. Grownups will dig the adults-only nights on Thursdays and Fridays and theme parties on weekends featuring costume contests, prizes, photo ops and other fun. Because that's just how they roll.

  • 7 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, 85210 Map

Best Ice-Skating Rink

Ice Den Scottsdale

Going to the Ice Den in Scottsdale may not be on your to-do list, but you should consider it for a family night out or a fun weekend date destination. There are options to free skate (advance registration required), or if it's a lifetime goal to learn how to ice skate, the rink offers lessons. And the most important fact — it's the coldest place in the desert. You'll have to bundle up to watch your kids skate on the ice, but that could be one way to ease into wishing fall would making a quicker landing in Phoenix. For those who would rather people watch and witness bloopers on the ice, you can check out 18 Degrees, the bar and restaurant to grab a few drinks and grub. And if you're lucky, you may catch the ice hockey team practice while you're sitting on the sidelines.

  • 9375 E Bell Rd., Scottsdale, 85260 Map

Best Go-Karts

Andretti Indoor Karting and Games

From the world famous Andretti car racing family comes this massive structure right off the highway in Chandler. Though the space boasts activities such as bowling and laser tag as well as a full bar and upscale food, the best attraction is the go-karts. The two-level track is illuminated with multicolored neon lights, making for an exciting experience that doesn't get monotonous. The karts can be a tight fit for anyone noticeably tall or wide, but squeezing in for a race is worth it. There are also smaller karts for races for the kiddie set. Built-in safety slowdowns might frustrate reckless drivers, but to us, it just means we can have all of the go-kart fun with none of the worry.

Best Waterpark

Golfland Sunsplash

Over the years, the Valley's had quite a few outdoor theme parks, from Legend City to Castles N' Coasters. But few have matched the sheer range of offerings and general happiness quota as Golfland Sunsplash. Yes, there are plenty of places that offer mini golf, bumper cars, a giant arcade and laser tag — but few places that combine them and then offer water rides from the tranquil wave pool to the majestic Stormrider. Sunsplash is certainly a throwback to a simpler time in the Valley, when these kinds of attractions defined the easy-breezy culture and served as a focal point for families. And yet it's still very much a place where we continue to connect back with these ideas as our understanding of play and leisure grows more complicated (and sometimes more expensive). Sunsplash remains a rite of passage for each new generation and a pillar of the Valley that we can look at as a sign of what really matters in life: soaking up the fun and good vibes with friends and strangers alike. And, also, the Iceberg shakes are absolutely to die for every time.

Best Climbing Gym

Bouldering Project

Bouldering is booming, and this facility is the best in town thanks to its proprietary system designed by and for climbers to provide the ultimate in problem-solving for all ages and abilities. The indoor gym includes 19,000 square feet of air-conditioned, rope- and harness-free curved climbing walls with padded floors. But there's more: Boost your climbing skills with 56 weekly yoga and fitness classes included with membership. Members also enjoy coworking spaces, free weights and cardio machines, among other amenities, and day passes are available (teachers, ask about the free and discounted visits). Other big selling points for parents are the kids' camps and "homeschool hangs." Though it's part of a chain, the Tempe Bouldering Project endears itself to the community with public events like pet adoptions and vendor fairs, and everyone is welcome to grab a drink at the Pair Cupworks coffee kiosk and enjoy the expansive dog-friendly courtyard complete with turf, seating and games.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

