Best Future of Local Gaming

Years ago, laser tag was a big trend — and an easy way to plan a night out for large groups. The spirit's the same even as the technology has clearly changed, thanks to places like Velocity VR. Velocity offers a chance for up to eight players to immerse in any number of far-flung experiences, from battling hordes of the undead to fighting robots in deep space. If you're an old laser tag pro, or if you spent any amount of time playing paintball, the experience should prove familiar enough even as Velocity takes it up a notch for something that's altogether more physically and mentally engaging. There are other amenities for rounding out the evening out, including food and drinks as well as more traditional games such as go-karting and axe-throwing. But it's really the VR gameplay that demands your attention, as it's that perfect balance of slight novelty and genuine excitement that makes this a rather compelling new aspect of local nightlife. It ain't the drinking and dancing of yore, but it'll get you those weekly steps and also serve as a reminder of the power of a great gaming culture. Plus, there's something slightly more acceptable about rocking VR goggles in a crowd setting.