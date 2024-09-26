Why visit Phoenix Art Museum? Let us count the ways. Along with iconic museum attractions like the Thorne Miniature Rooms and Yayoi Kusama's "You Who Are Getting Obliterated in the Dancing Swarm of Fireflies" infinity room, the museum keeps its offerings fresh and interesting with an eclectic lineup of temporary exhibitions, including "Guarding the Art," which allowed the museum's noncuratorial staff to choose works to display, and the blockbuster "Barbie: A Cultural Icon." And there's much more to Phoenix Art Museum than the art. Lectures, film screenings, music events like PhxArt Amplified and, coming soon, a new cafe experience, give the public even more reasons to head downtown. And the museum makes it easy to stop by — this year, it announced the return of monthly free First Friday events, expanded admission hours Wednesday through Friday, gave military members and their families free entry over the summer and ran several other promotions to get more people to experience the best art museum in town.