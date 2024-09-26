Best Art Museum

Hundreds of people showed up at Tempe's Danelle Plaza on a Thursday night in April, not for a punk concert at Yucca Tap Room, but an art show. "All In," organized by local artist and art teacher Matt Dickson, was intended to be a one-night-only show featuring the works of 50 local creatives. Dickson wanted the lineup of talent to reflect a diversity of ages, styles and location in the Valley, and gave only one direction: "I said, 'Show me the thing you love the most,'" he told New Times earlier this year. The result was a fascinating assembly of paintings by local artists including Lalo Cota, Rachel Bess, Luster Kaboom, Champ Styles, Such Styles, JJ Horner, Manic Tongue, Kyllan Maney, NXOEED and JB Snyder. The show drew such a crowd that it spilled out of the bare-bones storefront and into the parking lot, and Dickson decided to keep the show open over the weekend to allow more people to view it. It was exactly the kind of DIY art show Tempe needs more of, which is why we're glad to see Dickson has another show planned for the same space in October.