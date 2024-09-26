Best Policy Disaster

In March, during the heated and still-ongoing debate over abortion access (or lack thereof) in Arizona, state Senator Eva Burch rose to tell her colleagues that she was pregnant and was planning to have an abortion. Surrounded by other legislators, the Mesa Democrat explained that she didn't think "people should have to justify their abortions," but that she was choosing to do so, "because I want us to be able to have meaningful conversations about the reality of how the work that we do in this body impacts people in the real world." Burch, a nurse practitioner, has two sons, but she also has a history of miscarriages, she explained. She recently discovered that her current pregnancy was not viable. She discussed how she was not able to obtain an emergency abortion in the past when she began to miscarry, and she did not want to go through a miscarriage again. She told the Senate that Arizona abortion law forced her to go through a series of hoops, including having to go through an unnecessary ultrasound. Video of Burch's act of incredible courage soon went viral, with Burch receiving a phone call from Vice President Kamala Harris, who praised Burch's speech. Burch is now a hero of the pro-choice movement, and rightly so.