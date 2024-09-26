 Best Lowrider Painter 2024 | Efrain 'Bugs' Gonzales | Megalopolitan Life | Phoenix
Best Lowrider Painter

Efrain 'Bugs' Gonzales

This recognition is no surprise to those familiar with Gonzales' exceptional work, particularly his recent project painting the Phoenix Suns' 1957 Chevy Bel Air in the basketball team's iconic purple and orange color scheme. Before the project began, the Phoenix Suns' staff closely observed Gonzales' custom jobs for two years before deciding to entrust him with building their "lolo," or lowrider. The final product was captured on video being driven by Devin Booker; the video was shared on mainstream news and went viral. Since 1987, the Mesa-born and -raised car customizer has left his "Bugs Did It" signature on the top lowriders in the Valley and beyond. Gonzales is renowned for his proficiency in implementing advanced paint techniques such as pearl tape shades, flake pinstriping, water drops and silver leafing with candy clearcoats. His super-steady hands have earned him numerous accolades, including the opportunity to pinstripe a lowrider owned by Joe Ray, the former editor of Lowrider magazine. This year, we recognize Gonzales' dedication to his craft and ability to create stunning custom paint jobs that have solidified his reputation as the premier lowrider painter in metro Phoenix.

Best Cosplayer

Rain

Rain isn't just a cosplayer; she's a creative force at Phoenix Fan Fusion, Saboten Con and the International District Night Market. While cosplay, short for "costume play," typically involves dressing up as characters from video games, anime and movies, Rain elevates this art form to new heights. Her recent portrayals of Kai'Sa from "League of Legends" and Eijiro Kirishima (Red Riot) from "My Hero Academia" are nothing short of stunning, but she doesn't stop there. Rain collaborates with other talented cosplayers to create ultrarealistic group ensembles, such as the iconic Sailor Scouts from "Sailor Moon." Adding another layer of authenticity, Rain pairs her costumes with Itasha vehicles — cars decked out with extensive decals and accessories representing characters and anime series. Rain's dedication to detail and her passion for bringing characters to life make her a star in the cosplay community.

Best Breakdancer

Decoy Muñoz

Reppin' metro Phoenix, Decoy Muñoz is celebrated worldwide as a top popping and pop-locking dancer. Always seen sporting a fedora hat and dark sunglasses, Decoy's dance journey began with family backyard boogies, where he honed his craft under the guidance of his cousins. His distinctive style, shaped by his time in both Los Angeles and Arizona, is a testament to his versatile background. Decoy's signature technique features the art of locking, characterized by rapid movements followed by sudden, sharp pauses. This involves fluid wrist and hand circles, punctuated by brief freezes in striking poses, creating a eye-catching robotic effect. Complementing this, his popping style includes sharp muscle contractions, and his footwork gives the illusion of floating. Each performance is a dynamic showcase of precise muscle control, set to electrifying electro, funk and rap music. Decoy's exceptional talent has earned him appearances on the BET Awards, "America's Got Talent" and "So You Think You Can Dance."

Best Comic Artist

Albert Morales

A talented inker and penciler based in Scottsdale, Morales is known for his lifelike art. He has an extensive background as a professional fine artist and a comic book artist. Morales studied graphic design and comic book illustration at Al Collins Graphic Design, and his notable pieces include contributions to Fleer Ultra Spider-Man, Marvel Premier 2017, Fleer Ultra X-Men, Spider-Man: Homecoming, U-Haul International and Game On Expo. Morales's skill and dedication to his craft have earned him recognition and a loyal following. Earlier this year, Morales was at Phoenix Fan Fusion, where he inked headshots or torso-up shots of attendees' favorite comic book characters. His breathtaking art continues to captivate audiences and solidify his reputation as a leading comic book artist in metro Phoenix.

Best Film Festival

Phoenix Film Festival

There are lots of reasons why the Phoenix Film Festival is so vital to the local arts and culture scene. It could just be that the fest, which began in 2001, has grown to 11 full days with nearly 300 films screened for 20,000-plus attendees. Or, that it's been honored by MovieMaker magazine on several well-received lists of important national fests. Or even that the festival has always championed smaller filmmakers and especially people of color, enacting real diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way. But perhaps the best reason is that the festival has always worked to really honor the value and significance of truly great films. The event celebrates the power and connection that comes when you sit in a dark room for 120 minutes and let another soul speak to you about life, love, politics and whatever else matters in the world. The festival brings people together who share the most important thing: an appreciation for how art defines and uplifts communities while commemorating singular ideas and achievements. The fact that it's important in those other metrics only adds to the fest's legacy of engagement and culture-sharing.

Best Hollywood Export

Emma Stone

All due respect to Steven Spielberg and his three Oscars, but he only spent a slice of his childhood in Phoenix. Emma Stone is Valley-born and Valley-raised. She spent her formative years treading the boards of the Valley Youth Theatre before moving to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. And what a career it is. After breaking out in coming-of-age flicks such as "Superbad" and "Easy A," Stone has established herself as one of the industry's top actors. She owns two Oscars for Best Actress, for "La La Land" and "Poor Things." She consistently pursues challenging roles, commanding the camera's attention with her big, expressive eyes. And she's only 35. Plenty of time, Emma, to produce and star in a Best Picture winner about Phoenix.

Best Discount Movie Theater

Pollack Tempe Cinemas

Once upon a time in the decadent '70s, nearly every city had at least one revival movie theater where you could catch classics like "The Maltese Falcon" or "Breathless" on the big screen. VCRs, cable, DVDs and now streaming services have made revival houses about as rare as landline telephones, but Michael Pollack's Pollack Tempe Cinemas is a bit of a throwback, with six theaters where moviegoers can watch classics such as "Fantasia," "National Lampoon's Animal House" and "Star Wars." Pollack also shows new releases several weeks after they debut; if you can wait a bit, you can catch 2024 blockbusters for a low price (usually $3.50). Concessions are dead cheap as well. Video games and movie memorabilia fill the theater's recently renovated lobby, so for a cheap date night or family outing, it's a perfect package. And even if you're an antisocial cuss and like to watch movies solo, it won't dent your wallet. So, what are you waiting for?

Best Luxury Movie Theater

Landmark Theatres

As devoted moviegoers, we're so glad that so many local multiplexes have made moves toward a more luxurious cinematic experience. Now, amenities like reclining chairs, full bars and upscale food options are fairly easy to find, but when the selection and showtimes are right, we still prefer to watch the latest blockbuster at Landmark Theatres. The Scottsdale Quarter location puts us right in the middle of plenty of shopping and dining options before and after the show. Inside, Landmark's eight screens have great sound and picture, and we can catch all the action from supremely comfortable seats. In addition to mainstream movies and indie flicks, Landmark offers classic films at low prices, special film series and other one-off events.

Best Hope for the Phoenix Film Industry

Desert Studios Complex

Once upon a time, Arizona was a hotspot for Hollywood-backed productions. Back in the '80s, our state's film industry thrived as now-iconic movies such as "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Raising Arizona" and "Just One of the Guys" were among a crop of flicks shot locally. Thanks to the Arizona State Legislature enacting a $75 million to $125 million-per-year refundable tax credit in 2021 aimed at bringing more movie productions back to town, Arizona could once again be in the spotlight. If that occurs, one of the focal points might be the Desert Studios Complex, a proposed $900 million production hub. The 320-acre development would house a 480,000-square-foot production space consisting of a dozen state-of-the-art soundstages for various film and TV projects. Other amenities would include staging areas for cameras and technical gear, post-production facilities and a film-themed entertainment complex. Will this proposed dream factory ever become a reality? That depends on state, county and local officials. Last year, the project was approved for a zoning change by the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission. We'll keep our fingers crossed Desert Studios Complex gets a happy ending.

Best Small Playhouse

The Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company's summer production of "Fiddler on the Roof" would have been stellar in any size room. But the top-notch show was more affecting in the small space, which allowed audiences to see the nuances of the performances. In quality and reputation, The Phoenix Theatre Company has grown far beyond the relatively small walls of its downtown home, but we love the intimate setting because of the sense of immediacy it gives, not to mention the excellent sound quality. Next season's lineup includes offerings like "Churchill" and "Into the Woods," so we anticipate several visits to The Phoenix Theatre Company in the coming months.

  • 1825 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, 85004 Map

