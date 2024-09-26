Best Lowrider Painter

This recognition is no surprise to those familiar with Gonzales' exceptional work, particularly his recent project painting the Phoenix Suns' 1957 Chevy Bel Air in the basketball team's iconic purple and orange color scheme. Before the project began, the Phoenix Suns' staff closely observed Gonzales' custom jobs for two years before deciding to entrust him with building their "lolo," or lowrider. The final product was captured on video being driven by Devin Booker; the video was shared on mainstream news and went viral. Since 1987, the Mesa-born and -raised car customizer has left his "Bugs Did It" signature on the top lowriders in the Valley and beyond. Gonzales is renowned for his proficiency in implementing advanced paint techniques such as pearl tape shades, flake pinstriping, water drops and silver leafing with candy clearcoats. His super-steady hands have earned him numerous accolades, including the opportunity to pinstripe a lowrider owned by Joe Ray, the former editor of Lowrider magazine. This year, we recognize Gonzales' dedication to his craft and ability to create stunning custom paint jobs that have solidified his reputation as the premier lowrider painter in metro Phoenix.