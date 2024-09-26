Best Lowrider Painter

There are lots of reasons why the Phoenix Film Festival is so vital to the local arts and culture scene. It could just be that the fest, which began in 2001, has grown to 11 full days with nearly 300 films screened for 20,000-plus attendees. Or, that it's been honored by MovieMaker magazine on several well-received lists of important national fests. Or even that the festival has always championed smaller filmmakers and especially people of color, enacting real diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way. But perhaps the best reason is that the festival has always worked to really honor the value and significance of truly great films. The event celebrates the power and connection that comes when you sit in a dark room for 120 minutes and let another soul speak to you about life, love, politics and whatever else matters in the world. The festival brings people together who share the most important thing: an appreciation for how art defines and uplifts communities while commemorating singular ideas and achievements. The fact that it's important in those other metrics only adds to the fest's legacy of engagement and culture-sharing.