Best Political Exhibit

We made a critical error when we visited "Twin Flames: The George Floyd Uprising From Minneapolis to Phoenix" at ASU Art Museum early this year: We didn't bring tissues. The powerful and heartbreaking exhibit included hundreds of signs collected from the streets of Minneapolis after protests related to the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police officers. Signs that read "My Black Family Matters," "Justice for George" and "You Don't Need Tear Gas – We're Already Crying" reflect the sorrow, anger and frustration felt in the wake of Floyd's murder. ASU professor Dr. Rashad Shabazz was integral in bringing the exhibit to the Valley and did so, in part, because of the ongoing problem of police violence in Arizona. For months, the public came to see the signs, bearing witness to one city's anguish and leaving inspired to effect change in their own.