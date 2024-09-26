One of Phoenix's iconic midcentury houses was almost demolished early this year. White Gates, or Beadle House #6, is a 1954 home designed by beloved local architect Al Beadle. The long one-story dwelling with the instantly recognizable ellipsoid screen is a jewel that is appreciated by locals and architecture students alike. It's changed hands a number of times; most recently, the house was sold for $1.7 million in early 2024 to a buyer who then submitted an application for a demolition permit. The move drew the ire of historic preservationists, Beadle fans and neighbors of the house, and the outcry became so large that the permit application was withdrawn. Until Beadle House #6 is designated a landmark by the Phoenix Historic Preservation Commission, a demolition permit can always be re-requested. But for now, the White Gates are still with us.