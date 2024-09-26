Best Local Newsletter

For more than three years, the reader-supported Arizona Agenda has delivered a political digest to inboxes almost every weekday on Substack, covering issues, races, players and shenanigans with a down-to-earth attitude and keen eye for bullshit (even the Washington Post said so). Thanks to its lack of jargon and uncluttered prose, everyone can easily understand what our elected officials are up to. That's worth a medal itself, but it's commendable that they do so much with so little. Cofounder Hank Stephenson this year lost his co-editor Rachel Leingang, who moved to Minneapolis, but he landed Nicole Ludden, who's just as smart and savvy. The pair distill big stories from other outlets (while properly crediting their fellow journos) and does a staggering amount of original reporting, putting everything from city councils to the state Legislature and the governor's office under their magnifying glass. They've been extra busy this year leading up to elections; they're obviously out to eradicate the excuse of "I didn't vote because I'm not informed." Most content is free, but it's well worth the paltry subscription price to support these indefatigable Fourth Estate champions.