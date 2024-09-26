Best Local Newsletter

Rising above the clatter of local TV news is tough, thanks to the drumbeat of endless weather dramatics, senseless crime and fringe politicians touting their latest conspiracy theories. But the station manages to do it, helped by an investigations unit that pulls no punches and a data guru who combats misinformation with facts. ABC15 — a.k.a. KNXV-TV — launched in 1979 but didn't get into local news until 1994, quickly garnering critical acclaim. In recent years, the station carved out its investigative reporting niche with scoops, including ones about Phoenix police misconduct, problems with licensed midwives and horrible conditions in the state's prisons. Keep up with ABC15's latest journalism by following Davd Biscobing, the station's chief investigative reporter, on social media. And while you're online, you should also follow Garrett Archer, who's been at the station since 2019. He joined ABC15 after a stint as a senior elections analyst at the Arizona Secretary of State's office. Archer built an almost cultlike following on social media in 2018 with his catchphrase "Maricopa incoming" to announce election results as they dribbled out. He's a data savant with a zest for swatting down election deniers with actual facts and logic. Since election deniers have only gotten louder in the state since 2020, his X feed is both entertaining and informative.