Best Enemy of Progress

How did former Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne go from being synonymous with political corruption to besting rising Democratic star Kathy Hoffman in the 2022 race for state Superintendent of Public Instruction? Chalk it up to name recognition, the short attention span of the public and a not-ready-for-prime-time Arizona Democratic Party, which failed to inform voters of Horne's seedy past — a past this paper has documented at length. The nearly 80-year-old Elmer Fudd lookalike previously served as state Superintendent from 2003 to 2011 before moving on to the AG's office. During that tenure, Horne waged a race-baiting war on bilingual education and Mexican American ethnic studies programs. Now back in Arizona's educational catbird seat, Horne's up to his old tricks, backing a failed lawsuit to stop Spanish-English dual language immersion classes and supporting the inclusion in schools of materials authored by the uber-conservative educational outlet PragerU. Horne shouldn't be in that office, and hopefully he's not reelected in 2026. That is, if the Democrats can finally get their act together and trounce this far-right fossil.