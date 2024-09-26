Best Source for LGBTQ+ News

Nonprofit news site Lookout Phoenix doesn't mess around with the fluffy LGBTQ+ stuff. They dig in, providing accountability-driven queer news and community events in a city that's long overdue for it. And they don't just publish on their own website, they provide it for free to media outlets that want to share it. They call out conversion therapists who work without licenses, candidates who cozy up to anti-LGBTQ+ causes, cops who still struggle to treat queer people with dignity and Republicans who are trying to kill the small businesses that host drag shows. Investigative journalist Joseph Darius Jaafari, the editor-in-chief, and Executive Director Jake Hylton launched the outlet in 2023 as a newsletter, later adding a website and quarterly zine. Their work made a mark: The American Journalism Project awarded them $400,000 to help develop this new local news brand. But while their important journalism is free to readers, it's not cheap to produce. So they continue to seek grants and donations from readers to continue their sorely needed work.