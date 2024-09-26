Best Autograph Collection

Have people ever been so eager to stop and sign a petition? The numbers would suggest no. The grassroots effort to enshrine a right to abortion in the state constitution began in earnest after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and picked up steam this year when the state Supreme Court upheld an 1864 near-total ban on abortion. That law has thankfully since been repealed, but it didn't blunt the momentum of Arizona Abortion Access for All, the group behind the initiative. When the organization filed its signatures with the Arizona Secretary of State on July 3, it turned in more than 800,000 — a ballot initiative record and more than twice the number required by law. That secured the proposed amendment a place on the November ballot. The next step will be up to voters.