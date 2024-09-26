Best Autograph Collection

A tiny group of people seemed to be the only ones this year with enough guts to make noise about uncomfortable truths, protesting the civilian atrocities of Israel's brutal assault on the people of Palestine to a largely apathetic, detached and complicit Arizona public. Of the 250 or so protesters who formed an encampment on ASU's lawn outside Old Main, 72 protesters were arrested on April 26 and 27. At some point during the protest, they came to know that their peaceful but unlawful trespassing on ASU property (a state-funded institution) would not be tolerated. An odd and vicious response by ASU police resulted in chief of police Michael Thompson getting the boot as he immediately went on leave and later resigned. The hammer was laid down: Kids got kicked out of the dorms immediately and were suspended, most of them until August. Their protests challenged the American concept of free speech in contemporary times and highlighted the hypocrisy of the government's response to speech it does not like. The students and other community members involved — who risked their own arrest and livelihood to some extent — were compelled by an understanding of history and colonial cruelty to speak up.