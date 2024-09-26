Best Shot-Blocker

Last year, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs set the state's single-year record for vetoes by shooting down 143 bills. She wasn't as prolific in 2024 — "only" 73 vetoes — but that was more than enough to claim the title of Arizona's preeminent legislative shot-blocker. Hobbs has now vetoed 216 bills in less than two years in office. That far outpaces the previous record-holder: fellow Democratic Gov. Janet Napolitano, who rejected 181 bills over six years. Among the mostly Republican-backed bills Hobbs vetoed this year were laws attacking trans people, making it easier to kill migrants, making it more difficult to protest and allowing the Ten Commandments to be posted in public schools. Republicans didn't have the votes to override any of her vetoes, but they're trying to evade Hobbs' veto pen by sending several nixed measures — including a broad law making illegal border crossings a state crime — directly to the November ballot for voters to decide.