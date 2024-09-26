Best Local YouTube Series

Some interviewers rely on dozens of questions to probe their subject's background, motivations and opinions. Dave Miranda and Jimmy Nelson, however, only need five. Since 2020, the local pair have showcased a who's who of Valley icons, creatives, athletes, performers and personalities in their phenomenal Phoenix-focused YouTube channel, Just Give Me Five. Asking each person only five questions, Miranda and Nelson get their subjects to open up and perform candid deep dives into their life stories and speak their truths. Miranda — a hip-hop artist, writer and radio show host — selects the guests, writes the questions, conducts the interviews and hosts each episode, while Nelson — a filmmaker and videographer — records and edits everything. The results are a captivating, informative and occasionally hilarious series of lengthy video interviews. Memorable moments abound: Gin Blossoms frontman Robin Wilson gave an inside look at appearing on "Saturday Night Live." Veteran local broadcast DJ Bruce Kelly gushed about staging pranks with Senator John McCain. And Phoenix Suns all-star Cedric Ceballos discussed collaborating with legendary rapper Warren G. Just Give Me Five has more than 150 episodes so far, and Miranda is launching a radio version on independently owned station KDIF 102.9 FM later this year.