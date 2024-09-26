Best Comic Artist

A talented inker and penciler based in Scottsdale, Morales is known for his lifelike art. He has an extensive background as a professional fine artist and a comic book artist. Morales studied graphic design and comic book illustration at Al Collins Graphic Design, and his notable pieces include contributions to Fleer Ultra Spider-Man, Marvel Premier 2017, Fleer Ultra X-Men, Spider-Man: Homecoming, U-Haul International and Game On Expo. Morales's skill and dedication to his craft have earned him recognition and a loyal following. Earlier this year, Morales was at Phoenix Fan Fusion, where he inked headshots or torso-up shots of attendees' favorite comic book characters. His breathtaking art continues to captivate audiences and solidify his reputation as a leading comic book artist in metro Phoenix.