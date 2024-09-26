Best Arizona Wine Selection

When FnB opened in 2009, many applauded chef/owner Charleen Badman and co-owner/sommelier Pavle Milic for their devotion to local, seasonal fare but questioned their sanity regarding the decision to feature predominantly Arizona wines. Their insistence on championing the industry helped it grow and thrive, providing even better-quality bottles for their list. While the restaurant's cellar today features a broad and impressive international selection — it garnered James Beard Award nominations for outstanding wine program in 2017 and 2020 — it's still the best place in town to explore homegrown vino thanks to stellar sourcing and affordable pricing. Most of its Arizona bottles fall in the $30 to $60 range and include dozens of selections from bubbles to malvasia bianca, carignan to tannat, and numerous inventive blends using what grows best in the high desert. The list also includes a handful of selections from Milic's esteemed label, Los Milics Vineyards, launched in 2014.