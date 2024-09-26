Best Place to Eat Before a Glendale Event

If you're looking for culinary excellence at Westgate, the best advice might be to look somewhere else. But if you need to grab a nearby bite before a movie or a game, Los Arbolitos de Cajeme is a surprisingly nice catch in an ocean of mediocre chains. These seafood specialists hail from Sonora, Mexico, and while they might not have the charm of your neighborhood mariscos joint, they sling some very respectable seafood. Raw and citrus-cured concoctions such as ceviche tostadas, fishbowl-sized cocktails and the massive Torre Arbolitos are built with quality seafood and deftly dressed. Giant stone molcajetes teem with complex sauces and ocean critters that — rare for mariscos joints — are perfectly cooked. And the grilled octopus is one of the menu's highlights, perfectly seasoned, tender and juicy, served sizzling with just a splash of smoky house morita chile sauce.